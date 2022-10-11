Brazil's president Bolsonaro admits he'd eat a human in resurfaced clip

A resurfaced video of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro saying he'd eat human flesh is doing the rounds once again, following the release of Netflix's new show on cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer.

In the 2016 clip, he was discussing visiting an indigenous community that practiced cannibalism, when he said: "I'd eat an Indian, no problem at all."

"There was this time I was in Surucuru… and an Indian had died and they were cooking him. They cook Indians. It's their culture," he added.

