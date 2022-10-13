Channel 4 News' Krishnan Guru-Murthy issued an outstanding clarification after a guest let the word 'b*****s' slip during an interview - and apparently it's completely fine.

Journalist Gillian Tett was roasting Jacob Rees-Mogg when she dropped the bomb, naturally.

“Before we go, I’ve had time to clarify whether that word Gillian Tett used to describe Jacob Rees Mogg’s explanation was within the rules,” he said, looking at Ofcom's website his phone.

“I should, however, apologise to people who are relying on subtitles, for whom it was spelled ‘bullocks’."

