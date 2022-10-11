Jon Stewart slams Arkansas attorney general for her 'anti-trans law'

Jon Stewart is being praised for his frank response to Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge's views around medical care for transgender people.

"Why would the state of Arkansas step in to override parents, physicians, psychiatrists, and endocrinologists who have developed guidelines. Why would you override those guidelines?" he blasted during the first episode of the second season of his Apple TV+ show, The Problem With Jon Stewart.

"Anti-trans legislation increased over 800 per cent since 2018...what is the threat?"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

