Jeff Bezos reveals how many hours of sleep he 'prioritises' for success

Jeff Bezos has revealed his optimal sleep time in order to be the best he can at his job.

The Amazon mogul's success is seen as the ultimate goal for entrepreneurs.

"I get eight hours of sleep a night. I prioritise it. For me I need eight hours of sleep. I think better. I have more energy," he said in an interview.

"As a Senior Executive, you get paid to make a small number of high quality decisions. If I make like three good decisions a day, that's enough."

