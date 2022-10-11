WhatsApp's advert in Piccadilly Circus is truly mind-blowing

WhatsApp's new 'privacy' advert in London's Piccadilly Circus is attracting attention for its seamless '3D' effect.

The advert, sprawled across one of the largest billboards in the city, appears to 'peel the layer' off the building behind, revealing a vault - and it all looks incredibly realistic.

Many people have been spotted staring in awe at the ad since its release this week.

The point of the advert is to reassure people that their messages are safe in WhatsApp with end-to-end encryption and two-step verification.

