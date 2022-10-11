Trump Jr says he's got two words for us; proceeds to say six

Donald Trump Jr has two words for you: Joe Biden is a freaking idiot.

Except, that's actually six.

The internet is laughing at the son of former president Donald Trump as he slammed Biden and accidentally slipped up in the process.

The 44-year-old recorded the scathing message from his car with confidence.

"Math isn’t your strong suit is it?" one Twitter user commented underneath, while another added: "So one more thing he can’t do…count."

