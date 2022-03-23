Ukrainian refugee family reunited at new home in Cambridgeshire

A family of 10 who fled Ukraine have reunited at heir new home in Cambridgeshire.



Consisting of four generations, the refugees were previously residents of war-torn Kharkiv and were donated the home for use by businessman, Mick Swinhoe, after he put out an appeal on social media.



Valeriia, whose family moved in, described it as "such a relief" to arrive in the UK after they were staying in a basement for five days.

