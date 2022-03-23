Video

CCTV captures Colombian drug lord escaping high-security prison in guard's uniform

Juan Castro, a notorious drug lord, has managed to escape from La Picota high-security jail in Colombia, by wearing a guard's uniform.

The prisoner, better known as Matamba, is now reportedly on the run after he made the escape in the middle of the night.

A prison guard has been arrested for helping him with his escape, which apparently cost no less than $5million.

Castro was in charge of a Gulf Clan cell and was the second-highest-ranking leader. He was awaiting extradition to the US at the time of escape.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

prisoner
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz