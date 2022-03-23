CCTV captures Colombian drug lord escaping high-security prison in guard's uniform

Juan Castro, a notorious drug lord, has managed to escape from La Picota high-security jail in Colombia, by wearing a guard's uniform.

The prisoner, better known as Matamba, is now reportedly on the run after he made the escape in the middle of the night.

A prison guard has been arrested for helping him with his escape, which apparently cost no less than $5million.

Castro was in charge of a Gulf Clan cell and was the second-highest-ranking leader. He was awaiting extradition to the US at the time of escape.

