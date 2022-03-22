Video

LBC presenter clashes with BLM activist after he calls the Queen a symbol of colonialism

LBC presenter, Camilla Tominey, has clashed with BLM activist, Femi Nylander after he said the Queen is a symbol of colonialism.

In reference to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's current tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the heated discussion brought up that getting on a 'nice private jet and flying around waving to Caribbean people' doesn't erase history.

"Queen Elizabeth I was basically the person who greenlighted the slave trade," Nylander said, while Tominey remained adamant that the current royal family serve the Commonwealth countries well.

black lives matter
