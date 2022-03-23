Protesters block Roman Abramovich's superyacht as it tries to dock in Turkey

Protestors waving Ukrainian flags have tried to stop Roman Abramovich's superyacht as it tried to dock in Bodrum, Turkey.

The yacht, which is named Solaris, is valued at around £450m, and was blocked by locals in a small boat, preventing it from parking up. The yellow and blue flags they held up read 'no war'.

Abramovich was reportedly not on board at the time, and protestors were detained quickly after. NATO member Turkey is a safe haven for Chelsea FC's owner as they are yet to sanction him.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.