The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stop for a boogie with Belize locals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted dancing while on their trip to Belize, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

While visiting a village in the Caribbean country, they were treated to a 'welcome dance' from locals before the pair stepped up to shake their hips alongside them.

“It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins,” the royals posted on Instagram. “Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event!”

