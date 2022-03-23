The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go scuba diving 300m down in Belize reef

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went scuba diving as part of their royal tour to Belize - and even swam 300m down.

It is the second-largest barrier reef in the world, and the royals were even getting up close with marine life.

Prince William said in a clip: "It's really fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize and the wonderful work they've been doing to protect the coral and fish life.

"It's clear to see that Belizeans value their environment whether it's the marine environment or the land environment."

