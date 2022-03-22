Plane flies through Northern Lights giving passengers 'dream' view

A United Airlines passenger has filmed the breathtaking moment her flight passed through the Northern Lights over Newfoundland.

Emily Snyder, who was flying to London, had never expected what she'd witnessed as the world below lit up green, and the sky was clear enough for an amazing photo.

"It was incredible, still feels like a dream having seen it!" she told us.

A fellow traveller on the same flight expressed her dismay in the comments after realising she'd completely slept through it.

