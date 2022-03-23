Trump describes how he heard Putin use 'n-word' - but actually meant nuclear

Donald Trump had viewers confused as he spoke out about President Putin's prolific use of 'the n-word' around him.

“I listen to him constantly using the n-word, that’s the n-word, and he’s constantly using it, the nuclear word,” Trump told Fox Business Network.

The former president said Putin is also a “different person” compared to when he used to communicate with him as president, adding: “We did well with Russia. They didn’t attack any other countries under us."

