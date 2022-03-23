Faithless remixes iconic 90s dance anthem Insomnia as a 27-minute sleep track

Faithless have remixed their iconic 90s dance track 'Insomnia' as a 27-minute long, ultra-calming sleep track.

The track, based on sleep science and in partnership with luxury CBD brand, OTO, is designed to lull listeners into a deep, restorative sleep. The track lasts 27 minutes specifically, as that's the average time it takes for Brits to fall asleep.

Research reveals 82% of UK adults suffer from Insomnia and the new version of the track includes violin sounds, as well as a lyric change to 'you can get some sleep'.

