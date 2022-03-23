Volley of missiles seen firing from ship off Crimea

A volley of missiles have been launched from a boat into the Black Sea just off Sevastopol, Crimea.

Crimea is under Russian control, and the deadly weapons are thought to be naval cruise missiles (more specifically known as Kalibr NK SS-N-30) launched by the Russian Navy. These types of missiles typically launch vertically and pivot 90 degrees in the air, travelling parallel to the ground.

In the clip, around eight missiles are launched from the ship and reportedly had no land impact.

