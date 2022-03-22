52 orphaned Ukrainian children are on their way to the UK for a new life

52 orphaned Ukrainian child refugees are on their way to the UK to begin their new lives.

All of them will be living together near Loch Lomond in Scotland, after charity worker's risked their lives to reach five orphanages in the city of Dnipro, and carry the children to safety in Poland.

“I heard it’s a beautiful country,” a 12-year-old named Katya told ITV's Peter Smith about her relocation.

“We are excited to see it because it’s something new for us. Maybe the UK will be our new home.”

