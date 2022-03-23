Martin Lewis explains in two minutes to MPs what is happening to energy costs

Martin Lewis has called on Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to put further support in place for the rising energy bills UK homes are set to face over the coming year.

Speaking to MPs via a video call, he explained that anyone who currently uses an average amount of energy is paying around £1,277 - which will subsequently rise to £1,971 from 1 April.



He also added that if wholesale prices of energy remain as high as they are currently, Brits could be set to feel the pinch even further.

