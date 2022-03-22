Orphaned Ukrainian refugees flight to the UK cancelled after 'paperwork glitch'

A group of 50 Ukrainian orphan refugees headed for the UK have been held up by a last-minute 'paperwork glitch' which resulted in their flight being cancelled.

After finding out they would be held up, 17-year-old Vlad told ITV News. “Why? I kept asking why, but now I understand and I accept it. I’m disappointed about the situation but I’m not stressed."

It's not known when they will now arrive.

