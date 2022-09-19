Prince Andrew fights back tears as Queen's funeral begins

Prince Andrew was teary-eyed as he walked behind the Queen's coffin, as the procession made its way to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

He wore a suit along with his medals, after he was told not to wear military uniform, as he walked alongside an equally emotional King Charles, as well as Princes William and Harry.

The Queen has been lying in state at Westminster Hall, and will move to Windsor following this morning's service.

