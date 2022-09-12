Queen Elizabeth’s most iconic style moments throughout her 70-year reign

Queen Elizabeth II was famed for her incredible bright outfits over the years and impeccable sense of style.

From lime greens to punchy purples, Her Majesty had 70 years of headline-making fashion moments that are worth accounting for.

“If I wore beige, nobody would know who I am,” she most notably once said.

Hats, tailoring, and a timeless bag were always on the agenda for the monarch, all of which stylist Mary Angela Kelly was responsible for.



