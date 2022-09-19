Mourner says seeing the Queen's coffin was better than having her children

A mum-of-two who was one of the mourners visiting the Queen's lying-in-state has described how the experience was better than having her kids.

Sarah and her partner Mark had managed to talk her mum into looking after them so that they could make the last-minute trip down to London.

"Amazing, I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life," she said on the BBC of the experience. "Even having my children, Lily and Luca, I think this tops that. It was just amazing."

