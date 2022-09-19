Awkward moment Big Ben forgets to chime during minute's silence for Queen

Those participating in a minute's silence for the Queen last night (18 September) at 8pm, may quickly have noticed that Big Ben failed to chime both before and after.

A parliament spokesperson said they are “investigating this as a matter of urgency” after a "technical" blunder meant it didn't go off. However, they're positive it's all in working order for this morning's funeral.

The bell is set to chime every minute as the monarch’s funeral procession leaves Westminster Abbey.

