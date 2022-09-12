A clip has resurfaced of the time Donald Trump claimed Queen Elizabeth II had 'never had such a good time' sitting next to him at a banquet back in 2019.

The dinner was the first official visit to the UK when Trump became president.

"They said they've never seen her have such a great time at a state dinner", he said in the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview. "I sat next to her and we talked the whole night."

He said they had 'great chemistry', in a tribute following her passing.

