Kate Garraway shares sweet story of trying not to wake the Queen up

Kate Garraway has recalled the sweet story of the time she and GMB co-host Ben Shephard broadcast live from Buckingham Palace, while Her Majesty slept nearby.

"We were told not to wake her up!" she joked of the early morning.

"It all felt so exciting, because we knew the Queen was somewhere in her private apartments, fast asleep. We couldn’t be too loud", Shephard remembered.

GMB broadcast from Buckingham Palace in 2015, while This Morning did it to mark this year's Jubilee celebration.

