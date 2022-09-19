Moving moment Queen's coffin leaves Westminster Hall to head to funeral

The touching moment the Queen's coffin made its way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her funeral is set to be one of the most televised events ever, and it went off spectacularly.

Royals, members of the navy, and the Queen's guards to name a few paced in perfect sync as bagpipes played out on the streets of London, during one of her final journeys.

King Charles, Princes Harry and William, as well as Princess Anne and Prince Andrew all looked solemn as they took the trip alongside the monarch.

