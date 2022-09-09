Video

Royal commentator recalls time he accidentally told the Queen to do the dishes

Those who knew the Queen have been sharing their fondest memories of Her Majesty, and royal commentator Dickie Arbiter had quite the story to tell about a picnic he went on with her and Prince Philip in 1988.

"I heard this footfall behind me and I though oh wonderful, the lady in waiting is coming," he said on GMB. "I said casually 'Ok I'll wash you dry'...then a voice said, 'no I'll wash, you dry'".

Low and behold, it was in fact, the Queen - and they shared the washing up.

The Queen
