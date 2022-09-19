Princess Kate arrives at the Queen’s funeral with George and Charlotte

Princess Kate has arrived at the Queen's funeral alongside her children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

The newly-appointed Princess of Wales sat alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, in the car ride there.

Youngest son, Louis, four, will not be in attendance at the funeral, after questions were raised over any of them making an appearance due to their age.

Princess Charlotte wears a black hat and dress, while Prince George wears a suit. Prince William arrived separately from his family.

