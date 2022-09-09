Royalists are remembering the time Donald Trump broke protocol in front of Queen

A viral clip of Donald Trump has resurfaced in the wake of the Queen's death, with royalists remembering when he broke strict protocol in front of Her Majesty.

Filmed in July 2018, the pair met at Windsor Castle, when she had to prompt the former president where to go, as he continually walked in front of her instead of behind.

The BBC's rules for meeting the Queen warn you must never "turn your back on Her Majesty" as "it is considered rude."

