Climate minister Graham Stuart has refused to rule out energy rationing this winter, just weeks after prime minister Liz Truss said she had ruled it out.

Stuart was put on the spot by LBC's Nick Ferrari when the radio host encouraged him to categorically say it wasn't going to happen, amid talks of blackouts.

"It's impossible to rule anything out," he said. "We are not planning to have that, it is not our intention to have it, and we're doing everything possible to mean it should not happen."

