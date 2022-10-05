Video

Photographer gets dragged out of Tory conference by security

As Liz Truss prepared to take to the stage for her speech at the Tory party conference, an award-winning photographer was seen being dragged out by security for being a 'threat'.

Tolga Akmen, who works for EPA, claims he was not let into the hall, and was confronted when arguing his case.

"What are you doing? I didn’t do anything… I promise you, I didn’t do anything", he can be heard saying in the video.

West Midlands Police were reportedly aware of the incident but didn't get involved.

tory party conference
