Minecraft creator Dream finally reveals his face

Minecraft content creator Dream has finally waived his anonymity and revealed his face to fans for the first time.

Known for wearing a white mask with a smiley face, Dream (real name Clay) has never shown off his identity, and teased the reveal by FaceTiming other creators and getting their reactions first.

"My goal was just to start doing things...get out...meet creators," he said of why now was the right time. "I've been bunkered up!"

