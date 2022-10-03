Far-right news channel is furious about the new purple M&M

Far-right news channel OAN appears to be furious about the introduction of a new purple M&M.

Including a segment about the new character, who represents 'inclusiveness and acceptance', they mocked that the chocolate brand had 'fallen victim to the woke mob...again.'

"I'm pretty sure it's a female character, but they haven't said...maybe it's transgender," the host mocked.

Purple is the third female M&M, alongside green and brown, however, she's the first female peanut M&M.

