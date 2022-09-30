Here's what our new coins will look like now Charles is King

The Royal Mint has shared the designs for the new coins featuring the face of King Charles III.

There are no plans for a solid change to the new currency, but instead, the coins will be phased in based on demand from December.

In keeping with tradition, the King's portrait faces to the left, the opposite to the Queen, which may make the coins look slightly unusual to some.

The King’s portrait will first appear on a special £5 Crown and 50p commemorating the Queen's life.

