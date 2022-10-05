Ex-NHS nurse says 'people who voted Tory don't deserve to be resuscitated'

An ex-NHS nurse slammed Conservative voters by saying they "don't deserve to be resuscitated" as she sat in the audience at Jeremy Vine's 'Britain on the Brink' debate.

"I know that is harsh, I know that is harsh, but I'm looking at these gentlemen and it has made me so angry," Miranda Hughes said, before backtracking when asked if she meant it.

"You are squeezed to the point where you cannot treat people, the way you need to treat them."

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) is investigating the comments.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.