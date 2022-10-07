This isn't the first time that Biden has dropped an F-bomb on a hot mic

After Joe Biden was caught saying "No one f**** with a Biden" on a hot mic at the scene of Hurricane Ian - it's a good time to remember this has happened before.

In fact, his most well-remembered was at then-president Barack Obama's 2010 White House speech.

Biden was responsible for introducing Obama to the stage, when he turned to his friend and whispered "this is a big f** deal!" not realising there was a microphone there.

Oh Biden, we thought you'd learnt.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.