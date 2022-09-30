AOC's opponent banned from her granddaughter's school for 'calling everybody out'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's opponent, Tina Forte bragged she was banned from her nine-year-old granddaughter's school after she "called everybody out".

“When I get to Congress, I’ll call it all out. I have no shame, I have no filter. Zero filter," the QAnon advocate said on The Joe Pags show.

"I got popular because I said things people were afraid to say."

Election forecaster FiveThirtyEight gives Forte less than a one per cent chance of victory in November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.