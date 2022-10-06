LBC caller brands NHS nurses 'lazy' over planned strikes

An LBC caller raised a lot of questions during Nick Ferrari's show this morning (6 October) when he branded NHS nurses 'lazy' over plans to take strike action over pay.

Rudy, from Bristol, said it wasn't fair that they 'don't want to work weekends or bank holidays'.

"But we know that they work weekends and bank holidays, because you go to hospital, and they're there", Ferrari responded, adding that he 'disagreed on every level'.

