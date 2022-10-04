Martin Lewis answers whether now is a good time to buy your first house

With mortgages being plunged into chaos since the mini-Budget announcement, Martin Lewis has answered whether it's a good time to buy your first home.

Sure, you could get a cheaper house with no stamp duty, but those new mortgage deals could see you pay way more in interest.

"The majority of commentators are talking about a correction, in other words, prices coming down," he said on GMB.

"There is a risk by buying now that you're locking yourself into a high mortgage and a high house price."

