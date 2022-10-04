Hurricane Ian relief work shut down so Ron DeSantis could spend 'hours' on photo opp

Ron DeSantis is being criticised for holding up Hurricane Ian relief work as he visited to get the perfect photo opp.

The governor reportedly spent 'hours' taking photos, as he was seen posed on a boat.

"I'm not trying to be rude but we've been doing this very thing one street over," a relief worker could be heard pleading with his team.

"So why does that have to stop right now?"

When a reporter asked DeSantis about why it was acceptable, he was quickly ushered away by security.

