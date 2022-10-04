A single dad with just 14p to see him through the next three weeks has shared the heartbreaking reality of what the cost of living crisis means for those on the lowest incomes.

Appearing on LBC, Darren from Brighton, explained how he couldn't afford to work despite wanting to because of childcare costs, and regularly sacrifices eating to care for his three-year-old.

"It's really hitting me hard," he said with a trembling voice. "As long as my toddler is looked after it's ok. But I'm finding it a struggle every day."

