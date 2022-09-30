David Dimbleby brands the UK's economic situation a “s***storm”

David Dimbleby has branded the UK's economic situation a "s***storm" after tax cuts saw the rich get richer, and ordinary people continue to struggle through the cost of living crisis.

The former Question Time host appeared on Newscast - and didn't hold back now he's free from BBC rules.

“It just seems extraordinary and I mean, it is a complete shitstorm for people who are actually trying to sell abroad or back here", he said.

"I haven’t seen anything quite so melodramatic as this."

