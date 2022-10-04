This Morning airs 'tone-deaf' £100 truffle recipe amid cost of living crisis

This Morning are in the firing line once again, after Gino D'Acampo made a recipe on the show using a £100 truffle.

He was cooking up his signature creamy chipolata and mascarpone pasta in a move branded 'tone-deaf'.

"So one of this £100 to £150 for white truffle, but the good thing is that if you keep it well with good rice, you could make a risotto", he justified during the segment.

'Don't forget the caviar as a starter and the champagne to go with the whole meal!' one viewer tweeted.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.