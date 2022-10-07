Heartwarming moment Ukrainian is reunited with dog missing from Russian shelling

A woman in Kherson, Ukraine, got emotional as she was reunited with her beloved dog, Jack, after he went missing during recent shelling by Russian forces.

Jack was missing after he ran to hide for around a month, before K9 Global Rescue group found him, and attempted to reunite him with his owner.

“Knowing that we were able to bring a lost soul home to their family is so gratifying," the rescue said.

"Although we had never met and spoke two completely different languages, it was clear that we fully understood."

