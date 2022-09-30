A young first-time buyer has shocked Question Time viewers by claiming the mini-Budget sent her mortgage offer from 4.5 per cent interest, to a whopping 10.4 per cent interest.

Rabia made it clear that the new rate meant she wasn't able to afford buying a house anymore, and that none the four offers she was given "are now available".

Local government minister Paul Scully suggested this was a short-term effect following the mini-budget, encouraging those in a similar situation not to panic as things would calm down soon.

