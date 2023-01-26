Sadiq Khan refuses to answer how he's 'let London down' as mayor

Sadiq Khan outright refused to "tell the truth" about how he'd 'let London down' as mayor, during a new appearance on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast.

Khan admitted he was worried of how his answer would be used against him.

"I'm not going to answer that honestly but I'm ready for re-election in 467 days", he said. "The thing I've been least effective about, and I've said this before, is that we've not managed to persuade the government."

