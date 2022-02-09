North Korea threatens to ‘shake the world by firing a missile at the US mainland’

North Korea threatened to "shake up the world by firing a missile with the US mainland."

"In today's world, where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there's only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the US mainland and it's range," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said according to Reuters.

Earlier this year, North Korea has had numerous successful missile tests, but none would put the US in range. However, tensions continue to rise.

