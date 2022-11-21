Man inside Colorado Springs LGBT+ club during shooting mourns 'safe space'

A man who was caught up in the Colorado Springs LGBT+ club shooting has given a powerful message about the real impact of attacks on the community.

He recalled how he and a drag queen ran into a dressing room and turned out the lights, before getting as low as possible.

“This was our only safe space in The Springs. Where are we gonna go?” the man, known as Joshua, told KRDO news channel.

"We can rebuild and come together but...what about those people that lost their lives?"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

