BBC presenter spectacularly calls out Tory MP lying about UK's growth

Tory MP Vicki Ford was instantly shut down by a BBC presenter when she made bold claims about the UK's economy, just before the chancellor gave his Autumn statement.

Ford claimed that the UK was in a good position for growth, before the anchor pulled up a graph to prove her wrong.

"This graph actually stands in stark contrast to what you've just said," she commented bluntly.

The graph shows the highest growth since Covid being from the US with 4.2 per cent, and the UK on minus 0.4 per cent.

