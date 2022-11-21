Video

Joe Lycett shreds Beckham's gay magazine cover after revealing truth behind money stunt

Joe Lycett has admitted his money-shredding stunt was 'total bulls***' from the start, and announced it was a massive PR stunt to get people talking.

Despite 'shredding' £10,000 on camera, it was actually fake money, and the real £10k had already been donated to LGBT+ charities before his initial tweet had even gone out.

The comedian had asked David Beckham to step away from his Qatar World Cup role in solidarity with the LGBT+ community, but he received no response.

Instead, Lycett shredded Beckham's 2002 cover of Attitude magazine in revenge.

